Will Top-Line Improvement Aid Palantir's (PLTR) Q4 Earnings?
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 5, after the bell.
We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from existing, as well as new customers, strengthening both Government and Commercial segments. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $603.5 million, indicating 18.7% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.
Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Government revenues is pegged at $332 million, indicating 13.3% year-over-year growth. Palantir’s continued work in health care and defense is likely to have significantly benefited the Government segment in the quarter.
The consensus mark for Commercial revenues is pegged at $272 million, indicating 26.5% year-over-year growth. These revenues are likely to have benefited from contributions from new, as well as existing customers and expansions. The company has witnessed growth across multiple industries.
PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
