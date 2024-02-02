H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

H&R Block , Inc. ( HRB Quick Quote HRB - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 6, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with the surprise being 13.9% on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $168 million, indicating a sequential decline of 8.7%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.58 per share compared with a loss of $1.05 per share registered in the prior quarter.
The expected sequential decline is mainly due to the seasonality of HRB’s business. As most of the company’s clients file their tax returns in the months of February, March and April, a significant majority of revenues from income tax return preparation and related services and products are generated in these three months. The company generally operates at a loss in the first two quarters of a fiscal year.
Overall, HRB is expected to continue well in its progress with Block Horizons 2025 — a five-year strategy focusing on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter. The strategy aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and make taxation faster and more personalized by integrating human expertise with digital tools.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Gartner ( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will declare its fourth quarter 2023 results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $2.78, 24.9% lower than the year-ago actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
Fiserv ( FI Quick Quote FI - Free Report) currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will declare its fourth quarter results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI’s revenues is pegged at $4.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.15, 12.6% higher than the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances, with an average surprise of 0.6%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 6, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with the surprise being 13.9% on average.
H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $168 million, indicating a sequential decline of 8.7%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.58 per share compared with a loss of $1.05 per share registered in the prior quarter.
The expected sequential decline is mainly due to the seasonality of HRB’s business. As most of the company’s clients file their tax returns in the months of February, March and April, a significant majority of revenues from income tax return preparation and related services and products are generated in these three months. The company generally operates at a loss in the first two quarters of a fiscal year.
Overall, HRB is expected to continue well in its progress with Block Horizons 2025 — a five-year strategy focusing on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter. The strategy aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and make taxation faster and more personalized by integrating human expertise with digital tools.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will declare its fourth quarter 2023 results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $2.78, 24.9% lower than the year-ago actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
Fiserv (FI - Free Report) currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will declare its fourth quarter results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI’s revenues is pegged at $4.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.15, 12.6% higher than the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances, with an average surprise of 0.6%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.