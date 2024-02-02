We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Kroger (KR - Free Report) ending at $46.14, denoting a -1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.74%.
Shares of the supermarket chain have appreciated by 1.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.27 billion, up 7.01% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. As of now, Kroger holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Kroger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.99 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Supermarkets industry stood at 1.02 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.