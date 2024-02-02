We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed at $10.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.74%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 8.93% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 94.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $453.99 million, showing a 19.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.17% increase. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.73. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.05.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
