We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.75, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.74%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.41% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting an 85.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $144.28 million, up 1442670% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.78% decrease. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.