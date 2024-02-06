We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about DexCom (DXCM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 26.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 26.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DexCom metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $101.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sensor and other' will reach $900.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- United States' stands at $737.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $269.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.9% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for DexCom here>>>
Shares of DexCom have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>