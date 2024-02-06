We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about ITT (ITT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT (ITT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $811.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ITT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Motion Technologies' to reach $350.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies' will reach $172.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Industrial Process' stands at $288.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies' to come in at $30.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.60 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies' will reach $61.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.50 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process' should come in at $64.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for ITT here>>>
Shares of ITT have experienced a change of +9.2% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ITT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>