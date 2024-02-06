We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about OneMain (OMF) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $913.9 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific OneMain metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net charge-off ratio' will likely reach 7.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $961.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $891 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Insurance' will reach $115.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses' should come in at $465.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $487 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment' will reach $30.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total other revenues' of $182.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $169 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other income' should arrive at $30.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneMain here>>>
Shares of OneMain have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>