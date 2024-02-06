Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curious about Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $543.37 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mid-America Apartment Communities metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Physical occupancy - Same store' should come in at 95.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Income- Same Store' will reach $334.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $332.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $146.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $138.24 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


