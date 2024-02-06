We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $543.37 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mid-America Apartment Communities metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Physical occupancy - Same store' should come in at 95.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Income- Same Store' will reach $334.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $332.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $146.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $138.24 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mid-America Apartment Communities here>>>
Mid-America Apartment Communities shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>