We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Masco (MAS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Masco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' will likely reach $664.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' at $90.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' should arrive at $160.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $148 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Masco have returned +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, MAS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>