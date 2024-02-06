We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) . DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 35.93. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.89 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 9.41.
Investors will also notice that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.31. Over the last 12 months, DELL's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.78.
If you're looking for another solid Computers - IT Services value stock, take a look at Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) . SAIC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Additionally, Science Applications International has a P/B ratio of 3.67 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 24.67. For SAIC, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.87, as low as 3.01, with a median of 3.39 over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dell Technologies and Science Applications International strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DELL and SAIC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.