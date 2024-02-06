We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AllianceBernstein (AB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AllianceBernstein is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AllianceBernstein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AB has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AllianceBernstein is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Chubb (CB - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.
The consensus estimate for Chubb's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AllianceBernstein belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so AB is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Chubb belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.
AllianceBernstein and Chubb could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.