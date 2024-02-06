We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
General Motors Company is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 33% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GM has moved about 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 11.4%. As we can see, General Motors Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) . The stock is up 4.6% year-to-date.
For Oshkosh, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Oshkosh falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #112. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.
General Motors Company and Oshkosh could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.