J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $348.31 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.54 million, representing a surprise of -4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service: $228.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $243.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages: $75.94 million versus $76.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $43.76 million versus $45.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

