Plains All American (PAA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Plains All American Pipeline L.P (PAA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 9 before market open. The firm delivered a positive earnings surprise of 45.83% in the last quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
PAA’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from contributions coming from the acquired assets of Rattler Midstream's Southern Delaware Basin crude gathering system and LM Energy’s Touchdown crude gathering system. The expected improvement in oil tariff volumes is likely to have boosted earnings.
A reduction in debt levels is also going to reduce interest expenses and is likely to have boosted margins in the fourth quarter.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s earnings is pegged at 37 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year increase of 12.12%. The same for sales stands at $18.41 billion, calling for a year-over-year improvement of 42.13%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter pipeline tariff volumes is pegged at 8,279 thousand barrels per day, up 33.6% year over year.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PAA this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: Plains All American Pipeline has an Earnings ESP of +6.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PAA carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
