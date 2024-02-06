We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lyft (LYFT) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13, after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of four quarters and missing in one, the average beat being 255.88%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s soon-to-be reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days at 8 cents per share.
We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating a 3.6% year-over-year rise. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by a rise in Active Riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. Our model estimates Active Riders of 22.20 million for fourth-quarter 2023, implying a 9.3% year-over-year increase.
Revenue Per Active Rider is pegged at $54.59, suggesting a 5.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. A rise in costs is likely to have hurt the bottom line. High oil prices are likely to have led to elevated operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2023.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lyft. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Lyft has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
