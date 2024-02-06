These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Dick's Sporting Goods?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Dick's Sporting Goods ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.30 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on March 5, 2024. DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report)
DKS has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.17%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29. Dick's Sporting Goods is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
DKS is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is
Abercrombie & Fitch (. ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on March 6, 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.82 a share 29 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch is $2.71, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +4.34%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DKS and ANF could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
