We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, down 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reynolds Consumer Products metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' to reach $379.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Presto Products' should come in at $151.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware' reaching $235.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage' to come in at $246.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' stands at $68.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products' should arrive at $31.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware' at $47.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage' will likely reach $77.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Reynolds Consumer Products here>>>
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), REYN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>