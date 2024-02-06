We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Rapid7 (RPD) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $201.52 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 12.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Rapid7 metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should arrive at $10.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Products' reaching $191.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Annualized recurring revenue' will reach $803.82 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $714.23 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of customers' to reach 11,596. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,929.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services' should come in at $2.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.28 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products' will likely reach $145.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $132.40 million.
Over the past month, shares of Rapid7 have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Currently, RPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.