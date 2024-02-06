We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ezcorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ezcorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZPW's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, EZPW has gained about 18% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This shows that Ezcorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.7%.
For BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Ezcorp belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.2% so far this year, so EZPW is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #104. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ezcorp and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.