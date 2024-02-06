Peabody Energy (BTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU Quick Quote BTU - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 31% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Peabody Energy will continue to benefit from its diverse asset base that provides consistent results.
BTU’s fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from its continued share repurchase program. The company's ongoing debt reduction program might have contributed to lower capital finance costs and higher profitability in the to-be-reported period. However, its fourth-quarter revenues might have been negatively impacted by lower cost per ton of coal sold during the quarter. Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.24 billion, indicating a deterioration of 24% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total amount of coal sold is pegged at 31.7 million tons, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same
sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Plains All American Pipeline ( PAA Quick Quote PAA - Free Report) is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s earnings is pegged at 37 cents per unit. The firm delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.3% in the last four quarters. Energy Transfer ( ET Quick Quote ET - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $23.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15%. ONEOK ( OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.64%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Peabody Energy (BTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 31% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Peabody Energy will continue to benefit from its diverse asset base that provides consistent results.
BTU’s fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from its continued share repurchase program. The company's ongoing debt reduction program might have contributed to lower capital finance costs and higher profitability in the to-be-reported period.
However, its fourth-quarter revenues might have been negatively impacted by lower cost per ton of coal sold during the quarter.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.24 billion, indicating a deterioration of 24% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total amount of coal sold is pegged at 31.7 million tons, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Peabody Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Peabody Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s earnings is pegged at 37 cents per unit. The firm delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.3% in the last four quarters.
Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $23.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15%.
ONEOK (OKE - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb 26, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.64%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6% in the last four quarters.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.