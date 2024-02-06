We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TLK vs. SCMWY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Communication Services sector have probably already heard of PT Telekomunikasi (TLK - Free Report) and Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
PT Telekomunikasi and Swisscom AG are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TLK has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
TLK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.20, while SCMWY has a forward P/E of 15.41. We also note that TLK has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SCMWY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.50.
Another notable valuation metric for TLK is its P/B ratio of 2.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SCMWY has a P/B of 23.54.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TLK's Value grade of B and SCMWY's Value grade of F.
TLK stands above SCMWY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TLK is the superior value option right now.