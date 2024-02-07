We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Amazon (AMZN): Will It Gain?
Investors might want to bet on Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this online retailer, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Amazon, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.78 per share, which is a change of +151.61% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon has increased 19.36% over the last 30 days, as 11 estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.97 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +36.9%.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Amazon. Over the past month, 14 estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.18%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on Amazon because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 14.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.