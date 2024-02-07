We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB - Free Report) posted recurring managerial results of R$9.4 billion ($1.89 billion) for fourth-quarter 2023, up 22.6% year over year.
The results were supported by higher revenues and an increase in managerial financial margin. Rising total deposits and assets reflected a strong balance sheet position. However, an escalation in non-interest expenses was an offsetting factor.
Revenues & Costs Increase
Operating revenues were R$40.99 billion ($8.25 billion) in the reported quarter, up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The managerial financial margin jumped 8.6% year over year to R$27.13 billion ($5.46 billion). Also, commissions and fees increased 7.4% to R$11.2 billion ($2.25 billion).
Non-interest expenses totaled R$15.34 billion ($3.09 billion), up 5.4% year over year.
In the fourth quarter, the efficiency ratio was 40.3%, down from 41.4% in the year-earlier quarter. A decrease in this ratio indicates increased profitability.
Credit Quality Weak
The cost of credit charges declined 6.7% on a year-over-year basis to R$9.15 billion ($1.84 billion).
The non-performing loan ratio (loan transactions overdue more than 90 days) was 2.8% in the fourth quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 2.9%.
Balance Sheet Position Strong
As of Dec 31, 2023, Itau Unibanco’s total assets rose 1% to R$2.7 trillion ($542.93 billion) from the last reported quarter. Liabilities including deposits, debentures, securities, borrowings and on-lending totaled R$1.35 trillion ($270.98 billion), rising 13.8% on a sequential basis.
ITUB’s credit portfolio, including corporate securities and financial guarantees provided, increased 1.1% from the last quarter’s reported figure to R$1.18 trillion ($236.87 billion) as of Dec 31, 2023.
Capital & Profitability Ratios Rise
As of Dec 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.7%, up from 11.9% as of Dec 31, 2022.
Annualized recurring managerial return on average equity was 21.2% in the fourth quarter, up from 19.3% in the year-earlier quarter.
Our Viewpoint
Itau Unibanco’s fourth-quarter results were driven by a rise in managerial financial margin. The declining efficiency ratio indicates a rise in profitability, which is a positive factor. However, weak credit quality was concerning.
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Quote
Itau Unibanco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Dates of Other Foreign Banks
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 20.
Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCS’ 2023 earnings has moved 1.3% south to $1.57 per share, indicating growth of 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
HSBC Holdings (HSBC - Free Report) is slated to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 21.
Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSBC’s 2023 earnings has been unchanged at $6.47 per share, implying a 74.9% jump from the prior-year reported number.