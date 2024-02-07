We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed at $31.95, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.01% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.
The upcoming earnings release of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.20, reflecting a 57.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $346.5 million, indicating a 12.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.46.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.