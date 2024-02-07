Back to top

Ford Motor Company (F) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.3 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +141.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ford Motor Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 758 thousand compared to the 663.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 361 thousand compared to the 313 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 34 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43.93 thousand.
  • Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $43.30 billion versus $37.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue: $26.20 billion versus $23.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Ford Credit: $2.70 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Ford Pro: $15.40 billion compared to the $13.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$230 million versus -$247.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $813 million compared to the $879.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $280 million versus $214.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ford Motor Company have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

