We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $141 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank of NT Butterfield & Son metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Core Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 60.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.7%.
Analysts expect 'Average balance - Interest earning assets' to come in at $12.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.43 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $86.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-interest Income' to reach $55.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son here>>>
Shares of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NTB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>