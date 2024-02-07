Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PLTR broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of PLTR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 33.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that PLTR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PLTR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PLTR for more gains in the near future.


