Micron (MU) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Micron (MU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.17, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting an 85.34% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.32 billion, indicating a 44.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $22.18 billion, representing changes of +90.34% and +42.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.13% upward. Micron is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.