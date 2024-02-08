See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Blended Research Core Equity R3 (MUETX - Free Report) . MUETX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.38%.
Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 13.49%, expense ratio of 1.29% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retirement (TRSEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. TRSEX has an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 11.63% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.