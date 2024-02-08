Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Hotchkis and Wiley SmCapDiversVal A (HWVAX - Free Report) . HWVAX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.38%.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity A (PACOX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. PACOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PACOX, with annual returns of 16.02% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

SEI AA Trust - Market Growth Strategy Allocation F (SGOAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.35%. Management fee: 0.1%. Five year annual return: 10.75%. SGOAX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


