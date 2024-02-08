We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating an increase of 43.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.16 billion, representing an increase of 13.7% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Booking Value' reaching $15.12 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.50 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nights and Experiences Booked' of 97.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.2 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' at $154.52. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $152.81 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Airbnb, Inc. shares have recorded returns of +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>