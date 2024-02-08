We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GoDaddy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' stands at $376.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Core platform' at $724.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total bookings' should arrive at $1.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.
