Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Armstrong World Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AWI has moved about 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 1.6%. This shows that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.4%.
In Acuity Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, so AWI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Acuity Brands, however, belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved +14.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Armstrong World Industries and Acuity Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.