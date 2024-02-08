For the quarter ended December 2023, S&P Global (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.15 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.13, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.15.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.13 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $838 million compared to the $818.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $497 million compared to the $488.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $377 million compared to the $376.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $360 million versus $364.52 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$42.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $221 million compared to the $223.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $494 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $329.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.4%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $453 million compared to the $467.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $68 million versus $64.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
- Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $386 million compared to the $408.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of S&P Global have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.