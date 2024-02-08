We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
S&P Global's (SPGI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year, backed by strong performances in all divisions.
Quarter Details
Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.1 billion, which increased 9% from the year-ago figure but missed our estimate by a slight margin. Ratings revenues grew 19% to $838 million and exceeded our estimate of 775.9. Revenues from Commodity Insights improved 10%, thus taking the figure to $497 million and beating our estimate of $488.9 million.
Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segment saw an uptick of 9% and 5%, thus amounting to $377 million and $360 million, respectively. Mobility revenues beat our estimated $375.7 million and Indices revenues surpassed our estimated $356.7 million.
Adjusted operating profit was $1.4 billion, up 15% year over year. Adjusted operating profit margin was 44.1%, 290 basis points more than the year-ago reported figure.
S&P Global exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.3 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the previous quarter's figure.
SPGI generated $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $48 million. Free cash flow was $1.2 billion. The company returned $283 million in the form of dividends.
Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
2024 Outlook
Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $13.75-$14, below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14.49. Revenue growth is expected to be 5.5-7.5%. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $165 and $175 million.
