PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) reached $126.66, with a -1.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.62, marking a 33.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.99 billion, indicating a 107.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.
Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.56.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.