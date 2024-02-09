We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $17.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.
The the stock of cruise operator has fallen by 1.14% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 93.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.99 billion, showing a 30.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.94% downward. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 112, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.