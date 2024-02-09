We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Worthington Enterprises (WOR - Free Report) standing at $58.19, reflecting a +0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the metal manufacturer had gained 4.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Worthington Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Worthington Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 32.15% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, which would represent changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Worthington Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Worthington Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Worthington Enterprises is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.49.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.