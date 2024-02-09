We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Mills (GIS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reached $64.06, with a +0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods's shares have seen an increase of 0.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of General Mills will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 7.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.99 billion, down 2.67% from the prior-year quarter.
GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $19.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.42% and -0.6%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for General Mills. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.
It's also important to note that GIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
