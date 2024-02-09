We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $519.12, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 6.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.48, signifying a 11.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.51 billion, up 8.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ulta Beauty. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Ulta Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Ulta Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.
Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.