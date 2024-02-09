Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO - Free Report) reported revenue of $154.45 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.72 million, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other property income: $0.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.86 million.
  • Revenues- Fees and management income: $2.45 million compared to the $2.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net income (loss) per share- diluted: $0.11 versus $0.13 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise