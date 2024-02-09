Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Legget & Platt (LEG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Legget & Platt (LEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products: -14% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13.8%.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -9.6%.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: -7% versus 1.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Change in Organic Sales: -7% versus -9.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $348.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $335.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Trade sales- Specialized Products: $318.50 million versus $310.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Trade sales- Bedding Products: $448.50 million versus $449.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change.
  • EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $31.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.04 million.
  • EBIT- Specialized Products: $32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Legget & Platt here>>>

Shares of Legget & Platt have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise