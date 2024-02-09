We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.69 billion, declining 5.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Avantor, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- AMEA' to come in at $110.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Europe' reaching $607.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Americas' will likely reach $975.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth - Europe' at -5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - AMEA' of -9.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter last year.
Avantor, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AVTR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.