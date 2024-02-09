We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Fastly (FSLY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 75% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $139.25 million, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fastly metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' will reach $11.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' reaching $127.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Customer Count' will reach 3,143. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,958 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Fastly shares have recorded returns of +32.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FSLY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.