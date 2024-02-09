AppLovin Corporation ( APP Quick Quote APP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14, after market close.
AppLovin (APP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14, after market close.
The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed on one instance, delivering an average earnings surprise of negative 19.6%.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $922.96 million, indicating a 31.4% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of technology upgradation and the launch of the AXON 2.0 engine. The portfolio optimization program is likely to have bought a fortune to the company.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 35 cents per share. Operating leverage in the Software Platform segment is likely to have contributed to such an increase in the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
APP currently has an Earnings ESP of -3.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, indicating growth of 8.8% from the year-ago figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.08 per share, suggesting a 21.4% rise from the year-ago quarter. WCN beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 1.48%.
WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.
Fidelity National (FIS - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a decline of 32.2% from the year-ago figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 95 cents per share, implying a 44.4% plunge from a year ago. FIS beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on the other instance. It has a negative surprise of 7%, on average.
FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.19 billion, indicating growth of 5.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.53 per share, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched in the other two instances. It has a negative average surprise of 1%.
WM currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 12.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.