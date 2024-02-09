We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy North American Construction Group (NOA) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is North American Construction Group (NOA - Free Report) . NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.93 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.90. NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.19 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 9.26, all within the past year.
Another notable valuation metric for NOA is its P/B ratio of 2.36. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.45. Over the past 12 months, NOA's P/B has been as high as 2.70 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.12.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 4.39. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.03. Over the past 52 weeks, NOA's P/CF has been as high as 4.82 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 3.86.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in North American Construction Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.