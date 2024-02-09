Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Prudential (PRU - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Prudential is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prudential is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRU's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PRU has returned 4.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Prudential is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) . The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CBOE Global's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Prudential is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, so PRU is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CBOE Global falls under the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.3%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Prudential and CBOE Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


