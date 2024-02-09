We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ImmunoGen (IMGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ImmunoGen is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1073 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ImmunoGen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMGN's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, IMGN has returned 5.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.1%. This means that ImmunoGen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.
In Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, ImmunoGen belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 191 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that IMGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 520-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +0.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ImmunoGen and Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.