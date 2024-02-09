We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Applied Industrial Technologies is one of 227 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AIT has returned 6.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.6%. This means that Applied Industrial Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.2%.
The consensus estimate for Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Applied Industrial Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.2% this year, meaning that AIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cadre Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Applied Industrial Technologies and Cadre Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.